Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

NASDAQ:SASR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,258. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

SASR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

