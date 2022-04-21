Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.11

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and traded as low as $23.76. Santa Cruz County Bank shares last traded at $23.85, with a volume of 884 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $203.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30.

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.44 million during the quarter.

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. It also offers lending products comprising commercial, multi-family, agricultural, construction, wine industry, venture banking, small business administration, business and industry, and farm services agency loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate and municipal, government guarantee, installment, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, and card services.

