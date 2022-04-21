SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,503,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,539,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $370.16. 434,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,780. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $281.45 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.68 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.13.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.43.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

