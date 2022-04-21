Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,866 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,420,000 after buying an additional 1,474,462 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $34,950,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,168,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,186,000 after buying an additional 1,038,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,275,000 after buying an additional 1,025,214 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

Shares of SLB traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,386,719. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

