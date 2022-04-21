Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,010,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,519 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $81,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,465,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,979,000 after buying an additional 96,915 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,443,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,302,000 after purchasing an additional 86,756 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,775,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,106,000 after buying an additional 56,817 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,585,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,549,000 after buying an additional 46,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,302,000 after buying an additional 28,459 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.20. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $83.73.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.