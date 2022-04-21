Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives $92.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.86.

A number of analysts have commented on SAIC shares. Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $4,732,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

SAIC opened at $89.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

