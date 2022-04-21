Scotiabank Boosts Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to C$6.50

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.85.

OTCMKTS CWEGF opened at $4.18 on Monday. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $4.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

