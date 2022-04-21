Scotiabank Raises Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to C$20.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ERF. StockNews.com raised shares of Enerplus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Enerplus stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 2.72.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 53.28%. The firm had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 69,660 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

