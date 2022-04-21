Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Trading Down 4.1%

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $112.73 and last traded at $112.73. Approximately 1,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 481,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.51.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.74.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 182.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

