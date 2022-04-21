ScPrime One Day Trading Volume Reaches $51,780.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last week, ScPrime has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001304 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a total market cap of $22.76 million and approximately $51,780.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005148 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008951 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 41,971,421 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

