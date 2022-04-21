ScS Group (LON:SCS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $191.29

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 191.29 ($2.49) and traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.54). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 194.50 ($2.53), with a volume of 100,748 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
The company has a market cap of £72.01 million and a P/E ratio of 37.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 190.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 220.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
ScS Group Company Profile (LON:SCS)
ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides products under the Endurance, Inspire, and SiSi Italia brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.
