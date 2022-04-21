Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.79.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.69 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 48.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter worth about $325,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.