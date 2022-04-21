SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Shares of SEIC opened at $59.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.95. SEI Investments has a one year low of $54.03 and a one year high of $65.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.76 and its 200-day moving average is $60.52.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SEI Investments by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

