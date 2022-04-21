Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.67

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 131402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Seiko Epson Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)
Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.
