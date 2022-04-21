Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.64. 7,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 542,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a market cap of $953.64 million, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. THRC Management LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,576,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Select Energy Services by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 50,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Select Energy Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,279,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,890,000 after purchasing an additional 76,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

