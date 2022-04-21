Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Increased to $168.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $168.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $172.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.33 and a 200-day moving average of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.28.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.44%.

In other Sempra news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

