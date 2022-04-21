Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.37 Million

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $62.86 million and $4.37 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

