Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $64.08 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00049198 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00016423 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005313 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

