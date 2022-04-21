Sernova (CVE:SVA) Trading Down 0.7%

Sernova Corp. (CVE:SVA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.45. Approximately 105,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 314,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Sernova in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Sernova alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.47. The company has a market cap of C$391.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.29. The company has a quick ratio of 19.19, a current ratio of 19.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Sernova ( CVE:SVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sernova Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sernova Company Profile (CVE:SVA)

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.