ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 12,822 Shares

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 12,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $14,745.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,916,400 shares in the company, valued at $24,053,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,224 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $7,095.36.

On Thursday, April 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,585 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $3,943.50.

On Thursday, February 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 348,460 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $446,028.80.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,600 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $1,600.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 47,141 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $47,141.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 75,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,399 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $2,399.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 11,200 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $11,088.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,845 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $6,776.55.

ServiceSource International stock remained flat at $$1.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 38,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,614. The company has a market cap of $114.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.69. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17.

ServiceSource International ( NASDAQ:SREV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.80 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceSource International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,916 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceSource International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in ServiceSource International by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,346,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,145 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceSource International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,245,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,615 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceSource International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 452,524 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SREV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceSource International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded ServiceSource International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

ServiceSource International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

