SFE Investment Counsel Acquires Shares of 80,248 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,069 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,133,773 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,548,000 after acquiring an additional 536,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 46,495,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,601,969. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

