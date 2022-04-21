SFE Investment Counsel Boosts Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.10% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

NYSE HASI traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $43.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,815. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 101.35%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

