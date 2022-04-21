SFE Investment Counsel Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.61.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.11. 22,782,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,256,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average is $50.01. The firm has a market cap of $196.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $63.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

