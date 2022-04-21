SFE Investment Counsel Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 436,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after buying an additional 45,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,888,000 after buying an additional 397,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,084,000 after buying an additional 68,868 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 128,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter.

BSCO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.92. 1,927,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,671. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.60. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $22.32.

