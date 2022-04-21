SFE Investment Counsel Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

SFE Investment Counsel cut its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 47.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 1,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $119.93. 290,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,190. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 74.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $117.12 and a one year high of $187.29.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

OMCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

