SFE Investment Counsel Has $2.03 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 14.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Broadcom by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $597.72. 1,391,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,892. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $595.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $581.10.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

