SFE Investment Counsel Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,475 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. VMware makes up 1.5% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in VMware were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter worth approximately $6,052,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,382,000. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.20. 1,353,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,032. The stock has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $167.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.53.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VMW. Macquarie assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

