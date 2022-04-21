SFE Investment Counsel Has $6.35 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,662 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,751,000 after buying an additional 84,810 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 424,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 25,971 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 366,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after buying an additional 18,097 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 348,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 299,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after buying an additional 28,251 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSJP traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $23.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,842. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $24.79.

