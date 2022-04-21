SFE Investment Counsel Has $8.15 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,539 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSJO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of BSJO stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,802. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46.

