SFE Investment Counsel Lowers Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Donaldson accounts for about 1.3% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.07% of Donaldson worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.60. The company had a trading volume of 258,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,080. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

