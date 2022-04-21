SFE Investment Counsel Purchases 144 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after buying an additional 539,896 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,735,000 after purchasing an additional 92,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,283,000 after purchasing an additional 85,768 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,428,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,249,000 after purchasing an additional 81,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $468.77. 629,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,263. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $457.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.19. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $417.54 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.