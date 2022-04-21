SFE Investment Counsel Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.9% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $5.70 on Wednesday, hitting $208.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,819,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,316. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.08 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.42. The company has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.73%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.76.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.