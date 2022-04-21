SFE Investment Counsel Sells 148 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $463.40. The stock had a trading volume of 600,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $439.56 and its 200 day moving average is $399.39. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.40%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

