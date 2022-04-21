Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.03

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 464609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHCAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sharp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Sharp ( OTCMKTS:SHCAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sharp Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sharp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

