Shield Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $264.00 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $247,165.99 and approximately $264.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 35.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00046106 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.28 or 0.07364998 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00039597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,448.89 or 1.00046918 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

