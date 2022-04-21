Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $646.59

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$646.59 and last traded at C$646.59, with a volume of 61280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$658.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Shopify to C$1,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Shopify from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2,068.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 11.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$826.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,378.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80.

In other news, Senior Officer Tobyn David Shannan sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,089.93, for a total transaction of C$130,791.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,731 shares in the company, valued at C$20,415,431.29. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$844.25, for a total value of C$430,568.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$356,274.68.

About Shopify (TSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

