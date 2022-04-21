Short Interest in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Decreases By 19.8%

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,542,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,661.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 13,566 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $580,082.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255 over the last ninety days. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of nCino by 76.6% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth $39,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 0.3% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 148,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in nCino in the first quarter worth about $220,000.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -78.96 and a beta of 1.00. nCino has a 52 week low of $37.65 and a 52 week high of $79.43.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that nCino will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

