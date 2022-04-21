Short Interest in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Decreases By 19.6%

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,770,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 18,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $63.70.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

