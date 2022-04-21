SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Trading Down 6%

Shares of SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) fell 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.36. 423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 27,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SIGNA Sports United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get SIGNA Sports United alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSU. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at $42,400,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at $5,082,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.