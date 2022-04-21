Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share.

SBNY stock opened at $287.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77. Signature Bank has a one year low of $218.21 and a one year high of $374.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2,246.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 28,714 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,936,000 after buying an additional 69,276 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,689,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 163,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,906,000 after buying an additional 35,195 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.69.

About Signature Bank (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

