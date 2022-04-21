Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $287.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Signature Bank has a one year low of $218.21 and a one year high of $374.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $1,897,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.69.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

