Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Cut to $408.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $435.00 to $408.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

SBNY has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Signature Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $373.69.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $287.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $305.83 and its 200-day moving average is $314.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $218.21 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 328.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,812,000 after buying an additional 278,159 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $11,762,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 168.1% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.