Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.89 Million

Brokerages predict that Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) will post $66.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.00 million and the highest is $69.38 million. Silvergate Capital posted sales of $42.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full-year sales of $306.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.48 million to $330.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $524.75 million, with estimates ranging from $433.42 million to $606.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silvergate Capital.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.83.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock traded down $5.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.86. 25,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,688. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $80.78 and a 1-year high of $239.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

