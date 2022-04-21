Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Announces Earnings Results

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $136.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $80.78 and a 52 week high of $239.26.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after buying an additional 105,328 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $790,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 349.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,734,000 after buying an additional 186,428 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.83.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

