Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.83.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 1.06. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $45.77.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares in the company, valued at $968,586. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $4,469,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,852.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.