Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.61

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.61 and traded as high as $16.41. Sims shares last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09.
Sims Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)
Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sims (SMSMY)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.