Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.61

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.61 and traded as high as $16.41. Sims shares last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Sims alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.1293 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th.

Sims Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.