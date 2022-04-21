Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $480,054.00 (STV)

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 21st. During the last week, Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.82 or 0.00009009 BTC on exchanges. Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token has a market cap of $772,779.30 and $480,054.00 worth of Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token

STV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,242 coins. Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @sativacoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Sativa Coin is a proof of work and proof of stake hybrid alternative crypto currency with a coin total of 10 million and an annualised interest rate of 5%. “

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token Coin Trading

