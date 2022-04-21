SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) Price Hits $0.0031

SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. One SIRIN LABS Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. SIRIN LABS Token has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $16,442.00 worth of SIRIN LABS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SIRIN LABS Token has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

SIRIN LABS Token Coin Profile

SIRIN LABS Token (CRYPTO:SRN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. SIRIN LABS Token’s total supply is 572,166,104 coins and its circulating supply is 491,820,906 coins. SIRIN LABS Token’s official Twitter account is @SIRINLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIRIN LABS Token is /r/SirinLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SIRIN LABS Token is www.sirinlabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sirin Labs is a company known as the developer of SOLARIN, an ultra-secure mobile phone. The SirinLabs team decided to make one more step toward the security of personal gadgets and create the first blockchain smartphone. “

