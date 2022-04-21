SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SITE. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.75.

SITE opened at $150.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $143.04 and a one year high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $3,052,419.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,900. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 34.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 122.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 19,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

