Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Receives $60.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

SNBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sleep Number stock traded down $5.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.75. The stock had a trading volume of 42,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,003. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average is $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $125.89.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

